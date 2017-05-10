Worker killed in accident at Pennsylv...

Worker killed in accident at Pennsylvania swimming pool firm

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: New Jersey Herald

A new employee at a central Pennsylvania swimming pool manufacturing company has been killed after he was trapped under a 1,200-pound mold. The Daily Item reports the Northumberland County coroner planned an autopsy Thursday on the 20-year-old worker, whose name wasn't immediately released.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sunbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Selinsgrove man pleads guilty to sexual assault... (Mar '15) Mar '17 Natasha 3
Selinsgrove Driver License Center (Aug '10) Jan '17 Kjstanley75 34
Penn Lyon Closing (Aug '10) Jan '17 Lost my ass 17
News Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian fore... Dec '16 AntemuraleChristi... 1
Denise Zechman (May '16) May '16 Curious 1
Looking for a Zika Pinhead wife. (Feb '16) Apr '16 Zeke the Pinhead 2
Dogmatic Religion, pinhead politicians, which a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Zeke the Pinhead 1
See all Sunbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sunbury Forum Now

Sunbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sunbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Sunbury, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,654 • Total comments across all topics: 280,945,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC