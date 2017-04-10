Pennsylvania Truck Driver Charged With DUI, Meth Possession
A Pennsylvania truck driver was arrested Friday on charges of driving under the influence and being in possession of methamphetamine. According to police reports, Matthew D. Header, 46, of Sunbury, Pennsylvania, was pulled over Friday for inspection at the Tennessee Highway Patrol scales on Interstate 81. During the investigation, police reported that Header appeared to be under the influence and performed poorly on a field sobriety check.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Sunbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selinsgrove man pleads guilty to sexual assault... (Mar '15)
|Mar 18
|Natasha
|3
|Selinsgrove Driver License Center (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Kjstanley75
|34
|Penn Lyon Closing (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Lost my ass
|17
|Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian fore...
|Dec '16
|AntemuraleChristi...
|1
|Denise Zechman (May '16)
|May '16
|Curious
|1
|Looking for a Zika Pinhead wife. (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|2
|Dogmatic Religion, pinhead politicians, which a... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sunbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC