Pennsylvania Truck Driver Charged Wit...

Pennsylvania Truck Driver Charged With DUI, Meth Possession

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

A Pennsylvania truck driver was arrested Friday on charges of driving under the influence and being in possession of methamphetamine. According to police reports, Matthew D. Header, 46, of Sunbury, Pennsylvania, was pulled over Friday for inspection at the Tennessee Highway Patrol scales on Interstate 81. During the investigation, police reported that Header appeared to be under the influence and performed poorly on a field sobriety check.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sunbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Selinsgrove man pleads guilty to sexual assault... (Mar '15) Mar 18 Natasha 3
Selinsgrove Driver License Center (Aug '10) Jan '17 Kjstanley75 34
Penn Lyon Closing (Aug '10) Jan '17 Lost my ass 17
News Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian fore... Dec '16 AntemuraleChristi... 1
Denise Zechman (May '16) May '16 Curious 1
Looking for a Zika Pinhead wife. (Feb '16) Apr '16 Zeke the Pinhead 2
Dogmatic Religion, pinhead politicians, which a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Zeke the Pinhead 1
See all Sunbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sunbury Forum Now

Sunbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sunbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Sunbury, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,574 • Total comments across all topics: 280,358,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC