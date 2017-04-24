Officer injured during altercation in Sunbury courtroom

A Sunbury man allegedly assaulted a city police officer during an arraignment last week and the officer was treated at a Valley hospital following the incident. Edward Jatko, 26, of South Awl St., was brought before Sunbury District Judge Ben Apfelbaum on April 21 at 10 p.m. after police said he was involved in a domestic dispute.

