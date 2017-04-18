Northumberland County man found guilt...

Northumberland County man found guilty of causing drug overdose death of boy, 9

A Northumberland County man is guilty of providing the Oxycodone that caused the 2014 death of a 9-year-old boy, a jury decided. The county court jury deliberated about four hours Thursday before finding Victor W. Hare III guilty of drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering.

