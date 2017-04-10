Northumberland commissioner, husband ...

Northumberland commissioner, husband to get $65,500 for representing ex-inmate in suit

A Northumberland County commissioner and her husband will receive $65,500 to cover legal fees and costs for successfully representing a former county prison inmate in a federal lawsuit. The decision to pay Commissioner Kymberly L. Best and her husband Timothy A. Bowers was made by the county's insurance carrier, Commissioner Richard J. Shoch said Saturday.

