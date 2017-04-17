Ex-Northumberland judge charged with DUI; alcohol level nearly 3 times legal limit
A former Northumberland County judge -- who served 20 years as district attorney -- was driving with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit when he was pulled over April 2, police say. The information is contained in an arrest affidavit filed Monday to support drunken driving and three Vehicle Code violations against Anthony J. Rosini, 67, of Sunbury.
