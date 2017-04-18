Commission considers bass fishing regulation
It's been nearly seven years since the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission imposed emergency regulations governing bass fishing on the Susquehanna and Juniata rivers. Now, the commission is considering whether to modify the regulation.
