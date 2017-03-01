Trial set for man charged with drug death of 9-year-old boy
Jury selection for the trial of a Northumberland County man charged with the drug overdose death of a 9-year-old Sunbury boy is scheduled for March 13, with testimony beginning a week later. The dates were able to be established after Northumberland County Judge Charles H. Saylor Friday denied motions filed on behalf of Victor W. Hare III, 60. The judge rejected Hare's argument the charges should be dismissed because he should have been tried on them last May when he was found guilty of illegally possessing firearms.
