Shikellamy Girls Bowling Team Wins St...

Shikellamy Girls Bowling Team Wins State Championships

Thursday Mar 30

The girls bowling team at Shikellamy High School in Sunbury is having its moment to shine after it won the state championships. Strike after strike after strike, the girls from Shikellamy High School in Sunbury bowled their way to victory earlier this month, winning the state championships against Muhlenberg High School from Berks County.

