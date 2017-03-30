Shikellamy Girls Bowling Team Wins State Championships
The girls bowling team at Shikellamy High School in Sunbury is having its moment to shine after it won the state championships. Strike after strike after strike, the girls from Shikellamy High School in Sunbury bowled their way to victory earlier this month, winning the state championships against Muhlenberg High School from Berks County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Add your comments below
Sunbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selinsgrove man pleads guilty to sexual assault... (Mar '15)
|Mar 18
|Natasha
|3
|Selinsgrove Driver License Center (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Kjstanley75
|34
|Penn Lyon Closing (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Lost my ass
|17
|Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian fore...
|Dec '16
|AntemuraleChristi...
|1
|Denise Zechman (May '16)
|May '16
|Curious
|1
|Looking for a Zika Pinhead wife. (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|2
|Dogmatic Religion, pinhead politicians, which a... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sunbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC