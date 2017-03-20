Northumberland commissioner wins $7,5...

Northumberland commissioner wins $7,500 for ex-inmate in suit against county prison guard

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: PennLive.com

A federal court jury in Harrisburg has awarded $7,500 to a former Northumberland County Prison inmate who claimed she was choked by a corrections officer. Jurors in U.S. Middle District Court found for Stephanie Olin of Sunbury on her claims against Holly Olvany of assault, battery and cruel and unusual punishment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sunbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Selinsgrove man pleads guilty to sexual assault... (Mar '15) Sat Natasha 3
Selinsgrove Driver License Center (Aug '10) Jan '17 Kjstanley75 34
Penn Lyon Closing (Aug '10) Jan '17 Lost my ass 17
News Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian fore... Dec '16 AntemuraleChristi... 1
Denise Zechman (May '16) May '16 Curious 1
Looking for a Zika Pinhead wife. (Feb '16) Apr '16 Zeke the Pinhead 2
Dogmatic Religion, pinhead politicians, which a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Zeke the Pinhead 1
See all Sunbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sunbury Forum Now

Sunbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sunbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sunbury, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,533 • Total comments across all topics: 279,699,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC