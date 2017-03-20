Northumberland commissioner wins $7,500 for ex-inmate in suit against county prison guard
A federal court jury in Harrisburg has awarded $7,500 to a former Northumberland County Prison inmate who claimed she was choked by a corrections officer. Jurors in U.S. Middle District Court found for Stephanie Olin of Sunbury on her claims against Holly Olvany of assault, battery and cruel and unusual punishment.
