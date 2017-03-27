Northumberland commissioner, husband ...

Northumberland commissioner, husband seek $65,000 for defending former inmate

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: PennLive.com

The Northumberland County commissioner and her husband who successfully represented a former county prison inmate in a federal lawsuit are seeking $65,130 in legal fees. Their motion states each charges $300 an hour and they put in 217.1 hours representing Stephanie Olin of Sunbury beginning Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sunbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Selinsgrove man pleads guilty to sexual assault... (Mar '15) Mar 18 Natasha 3
Selinsgrove Driver License Center (Aug '10) Jan '17 Kjstanley75 34
Penn Lyon Closing (Aug '10) Jan '17 Lost my ass 17
News Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian fore... Dec '16 AntemuraleChristi... 1
Denise Zechman (May '16) May '16 Curious 1
Looking for a Zika Pinhead wife. (Feb '16) Apr '16 Zeke the Pinhead 2
Dogmatic Religion, pinhead politicians, which a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Zeke the Pinhead 1
See all Sunbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sunbury Forum Now

Sunbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sunbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sunbury, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,738 • Total comments across all topics: 279,959,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC