Man calls 'outer being' the culprit for his decision to watch child porn

Charges have been filed against a man who told authorities he watched child pornography and masturbated in retaliation for the pain he endured because he believed his body is being controlled by an outer being. Terry M. Dorman, 36, of Sunbury, was arrested Thursday by agents of the state attorney general's office on charges of sexual abuse of children by possessing child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.