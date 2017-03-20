Did trooper abuse his power in mistaken identity case? Jury will decide
Was the 2014 detention of a Sunbury man in an mistaken identity case an abuse of power or was a state trooper following procedure with the information he was provided? That is the decision a U.S. Middle District Court jury of four men and four women will have to make in a trial that began Monday and is projected to take three days. He claims that if Trooper Mark Adams had done a reasonable investigation he would have discovered Schminkey was not Stanley Lesnefsky, a fugitive wanted in New Jersey since 1988.
