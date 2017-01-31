Pennsylvania mayor accused of disturb...

Pennsylvania mayor accused of disturbing graves

A central Pennsylvania mayor has been accused by authorities of disturbing 14 graves through work on a cellphone tower planned for the cemetery where he serves as board president. Police charged Shamokin Mayor Bill Milbrand with vandalism over the plan to build the cellphone tower over the graves.

