Blasting to begin Tuesday for Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project upstate
Daily blasting is scheduled to begin Tuesday north of Northumberland as construction continues on the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway. The blasting, which will take place weather permitting, will have only a minor impact on traffic, said David Thompson, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Sunbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selinsgrove man pleads guilty to sexual assault... (Mar '15)
|Mar 18
|Natasha
|3
|Selinsgrove Driver License Center (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Kjstanley75
|34
|Penn Lyon Closing (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Lost my ass
|17
|Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian fore...
|Dec '16
|AntemuraleChristi...
|1
|Denise Zechman (May '16)
|May '16
|Curious
|1
|Looking for a Zika Pinhead wife. (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|2
|Dogmatic Religion, pinhead politicians, which a... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Zeke the Pinhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sunbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC