Rallying to Save Obamacare

Rallying to Save Obamacare

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 15 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Dozens of people showed up at a congressman's office in Northumberland County, protesting the proposed repeal of Obamacare and cuts to Planned Parenthood. People stood outside for hours in Sunbury to make sure their voices are heard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sunbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Selinsgrove Driver License Center (Aug '10) Jan 28 Kjstanley75 34
Penn Lyon Closing (Aug '10) Jan 14 Lost my ass 17
News Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian fore... Dec '16 AntemuraleChristi... 1
News Selinsgrove man pleads guilty to sexual assault... (Mar '15) Jul '16 5709335825kat 2
Denise Zechman (May '16) May '16 Curious 1
Looking for a Zika Pinhead wife. (Feb '16) Apr '16 Zeke the Pinhead 2
Dogmatic Religion, pinhead politicians, which a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Zeke the Pinhead 1
See all Sunbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sunbury Forum Now

Sunbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sunbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sunbury, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,419 • Total comments across all topics: 278,570,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC