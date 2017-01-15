Rallying to Save Obamacare
Dozens of people showed up at a congressman's office in Northumberland County, protesting the proposed repeal of Obamacare and cuts to Planned Parenthood. People stood outside for hours in Sunbury to make sure their voices are heard.
