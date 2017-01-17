Upper Augusta Volunteer Fire Company ...

Upper Augusta Volunteer Fire Company in Sunbury, PA, Gets Tanker/Pumper

Upper Augusta Volunteer Fire Company in Sunbury, PA, has taken delivery of a Midwest Fire side control tanker-pumper built on a Western Star 4700 PRL-14T chassis with a Cummins ISL 450-hp engine and an Allison 3000EVS transmission. It has a 3,000-gallon APR polypropylene tank, Darley LSP 1,000-gpm PTO pump and three stainless steel electric Newton 10-inch dump vales with 18-inch telescoping chutes.

