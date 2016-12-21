Man pleads guilty in crash killing 92-...

A Pennsylvania man has admitted he was driving under the influence of prescription painkillers three years ago when he crashed head-on into an SUV, killing a 92-year-old man and his cousin. Glenn Merideth pleaded guilty on Monday to charges including aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence and homicide by vehicle in the deaths of Charles Carl and 76-year-old Ronald Matejick.

