Uber Reportedly Considers Leave Of Absence For CEO
In this July 10, 2012 file photo, Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick arrives at a conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. The New York Times and other media are reporting Sunday, June 11, 2017, that Uber's board is considering placing Kalanick, the CEO of the ride-hailing company, on leave.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Add your comments below
Sun Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Please check out Festival Speaker Wayne Purcell...
|Apr '17
|ImageIMP
|1
|questionable person living in your valley (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|One4u2nv
|8
|National Grants Conference SCAM (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Thomas
|245
|big fat rat (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Gpaw13
|3
|Schwarzenegger seeks $95M for green research (Dec '06)
|Jun '16
|Follow The Money
|5
|Amazon is not the king of cheap online prices (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Docsenko
|1
|Taliban video shows captured US soldier denounc... (Dec '09)
|Sep '14
|frilled2b
|5
Find what you want!
Search Sun Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC