Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line...

Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line expecting first child

The 30-year-old Florida Georgia Line singer confirmed in an interview with People published Wednesday that wife Hayley Hubbard is pregnant and expecting a baby in December. "There's a lot of excitement -- it's something we've looked forward to for a while," Tyler told the magazine.

