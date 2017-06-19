How Adam West Used The Phone Book To Hilariously Prank Batman Fans

Comic book television did not begin or end with the existence of the camp-driven 1960s Batman series , but the genre has yet to come close to matching its hilariously absurd tone and approach. It's equally likely no superhero TV show will be able to match the leading man prowess of Adam West, whose comedic efforts extended beyond the TV screen and into, believe it or not, phone books.

