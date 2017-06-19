How Adam West Used The Phone Book To Hilariously Prank Batman Fans
Comic book television did not begin or end with the existence of the camp-driven 1960s Batman series , but the genre has yet to come close to matching its hilariously absurd tone and approach. It's equally likely no superhero TV show will be able to match the leading man prowess of Adam West, whose comedic efforts extended beyond the TV screen and into, believe it or not, phone books.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cinema Blend News.
Add your comments below
Sun Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Please check out Festival Speaker Wayne Purcell...
|Apr '17
|ImageIMP
|1
|questionable person living in your valley (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|One4u2nv
|8
|National Grants Conference SCAM (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Thomas
|245
|big fat rat (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Gpaw13
|3
|Schwarzenegger seeks $95M for green research (Dec '06)
|Jun '16
|Follow The Money
|5
|Amazon is not the king of cheap online prices (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Docsenko
|1
|Taliban video shows captured US soldier denounc... (Dec '09)
|Sep '14
|frilled2b
|5
Find what you want!
Search Sun Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC