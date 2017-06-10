How Adam West played a prank using hi...

How Adam West played a prank using his local phone book

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Boing Boing

A few years back, I was in Sun Valley, Idaho for a conference. I learned Adam West lived in the area and I wondered if he was listed in the local phone book.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sun Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Please check out Festival Speaker Wayne Purcell... Apr '17 ImageIMP 1
questionable person living in your valley (Apr '11) Feb '17 One4u2nv 8
National Grants Conference SCAM (Mar '08) Dec '16 Thomas 245
big fat rat (May '11) Nov '16 Gpaw13 3
News Schwarzenegger seeks $95M for green research (Dec '06) Jun '16 Follow The Money 5
News Amazon is not the king of cheap online prices (Oct '14) Oct '14 Docsenko 1
News Taliban video shows captured US soldier denounc... (Dec '09) Sep '14 frilled2b 5
See all Sun Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sun Valley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Blaine County was issued at June 10 at 4:02PM MDT

Sun Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sun Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
 

Sun Valley, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,802 • Total comments across all topics: 281,661,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC