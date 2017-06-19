How Tim Armstrong, a hotshot Boston s...

How Tim Armstrong, a hotshot Boston sales guy, wowed Google's...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

How Tim Armstrong, a hotshot Boston sales guy, wowed Google's founders, built its multi-billion-dollar ad business from scratch, then became AOL's CEO Tim Armstrong is the CEO of AOL, and he will be the CEO of the combined AOL-Yahoo company under Verizon once that merger is completed. Before joining AOL, Armstrong was an executive at Google who helped build its advertising business from $700,000 a year to billions every quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sun Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Please check out Festival Speaker Wayne Purcell... Apr '17 ImageIMP 1
questionable person living in your valley (Apr '11) Feb '17 One4u2nv 8
National Grants Conference SCAM (Mar '08) Dec '16 Thomas 245
big fat rat (May '11) Nov '16 Gpaw13 3
News Schwarzenegger seeks $95M for green research (Dec '06) Jun '16 Follow The Money 5
News Amazon is not the king of cheap online prices (Oct '14) Oct '14 Docsenko 1
News Taliban video shows captured US soldier denounc... (Dec '09) Sep '14 frilled2b 5
See all Sun Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sun Valley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Blaine County was issued at June 20 at 12:50PM MDT

Sun Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sun Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Sun Valley, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,162 • Total comments across all topics: 281,907,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC