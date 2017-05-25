Election Results: Muchow, Kloc Win Seats in GBAD Election
More than 13,000 ballots were cast Tuesday in the election for two positions on the Greater Boise Auditorium District board of directors. Four candidates competed for the open seats-a significant jump turnout compared to previous GBAD elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sun Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Please check out Festival Speaker Wayne Purcell...
|Apr '17
|ImageIMP
|1
|questionable person living in your valley (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|One4u2nv
|8
|National Grants Conference SCAM (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Thomas
|245
|big fat rat (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Gpaw13
|3
|Schwarzenegger seeks $95M for green research (Dec '06)
|Jun '16
|Follow The Money
|5
|Amazon is not the king of cheap online prices (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Docsenko
|1
|Taliban video shows captured US soldier denounc... (Dec '09)
|Sep '14
|frilled2b
|5
Find what you want!
Search Sun Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC