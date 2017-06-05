Cool Ghouls clown around in new video...

Cool Ghouls clown around in new video, on tour now

San Francisco's Cool Ghouls , who channel their city's classic Haight-Ashbury scene with great flair and melody, are currently on tour, wrapping things up next week on the West Coast and playing a homecoming show at The Chappel on June 3. They made a new tour-only cassette for this trip, titled Gord's Horse , and you can stream the title track off that, and check out a list of remaining tour dates, below. They've also got a new video for "The Man" which is off 2016's Kelley Stoltz-produced album, Animal Races .

