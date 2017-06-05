Cool Ghouls clown around in new video, on tour now
San Francisco's Cool Ghouls , who channel their city's classic Haight-Ashbury scene with great flair and melody, are currently on tour, wrapping things up next week on the West Coast and playing a homecoming show at The Chappel on June 3. They made a new tour-only cassette for this trip, titled Gord's Horse , and you can stream the title track off that, and check out a list of remaining tour dates, below. They've also got a new video for "The Man" which is off 2016's Kelley Stoltz-produced album, Animal Races .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.
Add your comments below
Sun Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Please check out Festival Speaker Wayne Purcell...
|Apr '17
|ImageIMP
|1
|questionable person living in your valley (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|One4u2nv
|8
|National Grants Conference SCAM (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Thomas
|245
|big fat rat (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Gpaw13
|3
|Schwarzenegger seeks $95M for green research (Dec '06)
|Jun '16
|Follow The Money
|5
|Amazon is not the king of cheap online prices (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Docsenko
|1
|Taliban video shows captured US soldier denounc... (Dec '09)
|Sep '14
|frilled2b
|5
Find what you want!
Search Sun Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC