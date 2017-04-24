Sheryl Sandberg: 'I felt like a ghost...

Sheryl Sandberg: 'I felt like a ghost' after husband's death

Monday Apr 24

Sheryl Sandberg: 'I felt like a ghost' after husband's death The Facebook COO has co-written a new book, 'Option B,' about facing devastating loss. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pcekda The two were on vacation in Mexico in 2015.

