From the weeklies
Challis EMTs and medical staff at Challis Area Health Center trained in Idaho's Time Sensitive Emergency accident simulations with an Air St. Luke's crew in a weekend session that took them from the field, to the clinic's emergency room and back to the classroom for debriefings. Visiting physicians said seeing Challis EMTs and clinic staff in action brought home for them the extreme difficulties in transporting and treating patients in a remote, rural setting far from the nearest hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Sun Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|questionable person living in your valley (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|One4u2nv
|8
|National Grants Conference SCAM (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Thomas
|245
|big fat rat (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Gpaw13
|3
|Schwarzenegger seeks $95M for green research (Dec '06)
|Jun '16
|Follow The Money
|5
|Amazon is not the king of cheap online prices (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Docsenko
|1
|Taliban video shows captured US soldier denounc... (Dec '09)
|Sep '14
|frilled2b
|5
|Soldier With Ties to Idaho Charged in Connectio... (Jul '06)
|Sep '14
|frilled2b
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sun Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC