From the weeklies

From the weeklies

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Post Register

Challis EMTs and medical staff at Challis Area Health Center trained in Idaho's Time Sensitive Emergency accident simulations with an Air St. Luke's crew in a weekend session that took them from the field, to the clinic's emergency room and back to the classroom for debriefings. Visiting physicians said seeing Challis EMTs and clinic staff in action brought home for them the extreme difficulties in transporting and treating patients in a remote, rural setting far from the nearest hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sun Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
questionable person living in your valley (Apr '11) Feb '17 One4u2nv 8
National Grants Conference SCAM (Mar '08) Dec '16 Thomas 245
big fat rat (May '11) Nov '16 Gpaw13 3
News Schwarzenegger seeks $95M for green research (Dec '06) Jun '16 Follow The Money 5
News Amazon is not the king of cheap online prices (Oct '14) Oct '14 Docsenko 1
News Taliban video shows captured US soldier denounc... (Dec '09) Sep '14 frilled2b 5
News Soldier With Ties to Idaho Charged in Connectio... (Jul '06) Sep '14 frilled2b 2
See all Sun Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sun Valley Forum Now

Sun Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sun Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Sun Valley, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,754 • Total comments across all topics: 280,333,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC