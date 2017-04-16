From the weeklies

Challis EMTs and medical staff at Challis Area Health Center trained in Idaho's Time Sensitive Emergency accident simulations with an Air St. Luke's crew in a weekend session that took them from the field, to the clinic's emergency room and back to the classroom for debriefings. Visiting physicians said seeing Challis EMTs and clinic staff in action brought home for them the extreme difficulties in transporting and treating patients in a remote, rural setting far from the nearest hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.