Sun Valley Resort to remodel and expand Sun Valley Inn
Sun Valley, Idaho a Officials approved a request by Sun Valley Resort to remodel the Sun Valley Inn and expand it by 17,000 square feet. The Sun Valley Planning and Zoning Commission signed off on the plan Thursday, the Idaho Mountain Express reported .
