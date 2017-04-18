Jared Padalecki welcomes baby girl

Jared Padalecki welcomes baby girl

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: Sequoyah County Times

The 34-year-old actor and his wife Genevieve Cortese welcomed their first daughter Odette into the world on March 17, and revealed the news to the world via a tweet posted on Monday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sun Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Please check out Festival Speaker Wayne Purcell... Apr 16 ImageIMP 1
questionable person living in your valley (Apr '11) Feb '17 One4u2nv 8
National Grants Conference SCAM (Mar '08) Dec '16 Thomas 245
big fat rat (May '11) Nov '16 Gpaw13 3
News Schwarzenegger seeks $95M for green research (Dec '06) Jun '16 Follow The Money 5
News Amazon is not the king of cheap online prices (Oct '14) Oct '14 Docsenko 1
News Taliban video shows captured US soldier denounc... (Dec '09) Sep '14 frilled2b 5
See all Sun Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sun Valley Forum Now

Sun Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sun Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Sun Valley, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,034 • Total comments across all topics: 280,525,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC