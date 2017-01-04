Vogue names Idaho one of the hottest travel destinations
Vogue Magazine came out with an article on the "10 Hottest Travel Destinations of 2017," and featured a single U.S. destination - Idaho. The Spokesman-Review reports the magazine called Boise one of Americas most desirable second-tier cities, with creative hubs, indie coffee shops and the incredible access to the outdoors.
