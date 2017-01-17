Extreme weather aside, what will clim...

Extreme weather aside, what will climate change do to nice, mild days?

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Christian Science Monitor

On average, Earth will have 10 fewer days of mild and mostly dry weather by the end of the century, researchers estimate. A woman takes in the sunset over Washington Lake northeast of Sun Valley, Idaho, in the White Cloud Mountains in September 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sun Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
National Grants Conference SCAM (Mar '08) Dec 27 Thomas 245
big fat rat (May '11) Nov '16 Gpaw13 3
News Schwarzenegger seeks $95M for green research (Dec '06) Jun '16 Follow The Money 5
News Amazon is not the king of cheap online prices (Oct '14) Oct '14 Docsenko 1
News Taliban video shows captured US soldier denounc... (Dec '09) Sep '14 frilled2b 5
News Soldier With Ties to Idaho Charged in Connectio... (Jul '06) Sep '14 frilled2b 2
News Bergdahl's hometown blindsided by hatred in wak... (Jun '14) Jul '14 Kanye 4
See all Sun Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sun Valley Forum Now

Sun Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sun Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Sun Valley, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,507 • Total comments across all topics: 278,071,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC