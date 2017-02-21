5 things you didn't realize about War...

5 things you didn't realize about Warren Buffett, according to his daughter

Monday Jan 30 Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

She takes part in a portrait of the financial genius, HBO's "Becoming Warren Buffett," which premieres Monday at 10 p.m. In the documentary, Susan, who was named after her mother and goes by Susie, provides a lot of intimate details about her parents, growing up in the family's Omaha home, and what drove her father to give away a large chunk of his fortune to charitable causes, including her children's charity, the Sherwood Foundation. But despite Warren's reputation for being frugal and highly opinionated about how one invests money, Susie said finances were rarely spoken about in the Buffett home.

Sun Valley, ID

