Valley County Communities: Turn Down the Lights, Dial Up the Stars
Pushing back against what they call "light pollution," some residents want to keep Valley County in the dark. The Wood River Valley was the first Idaho community to see an official "dark sky ordinance" when, in 1999, the city of Ketchum began limiting exterior lighting on commercial and residential properties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Sun Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|National Grants Conference SCAM (Mar '08)
|Dec 27
|Thomas
|245
|big fat rat (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Gpaw13
|3
|Schwarzenegger seeks $95M for green research (Dec '06)
|Jun '16
|Follow The Money
|5
|Amazon is not the king of cheap online prices (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Docsenko
|1
|Taliban video shows captured US soldier denounc... (Dec '09)
|Sep '14
|frilled2b
|5
|Soldier With Ties to Idaho Charged in Connectio... (Jul '06)
|Sep '14
|frilled2b
|2
|Bergdahl's hometown blindsided by hatred in wak... (Jun '14)
|Jul '14
|Kanye
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sun Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC