Carole King's Sun Valley, Idaho ranch is now on the market for $9.9 million.
Carole King is moving out of her Sun Valley, Idaho, home, where she's lived for more than 30 years. The main home on King's ranch features five bedrooms, three bathrooms and two stone fireplaces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sun Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|big fat rat (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Gpaw13
|3
|Schwarzenegger seeks $95M for green research (Dec '06)
|Jun '16
|Follow The Money
|5
|Amazon is not the king of cheap online prices (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Docsenko
|1
|Taliban video shows captured US soldier denounc... (Dec '09)
|Sep '14
|frilled2b
|5
|Soldier With Ties to Idaho Charged in Connectio... (Jul '06)
|Sep '14
|frilled2b
|2
|Bergdahl's hometown blindsided by hatred in wak... (Jun '14)
|Jul '14
|Kanye
|4
|Soldier held in Afghanistan is 23-year-old Idahoan (Jul '09)
|Jun '14
|I Speak For All
|9
Find what you want!
Search Sun Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC