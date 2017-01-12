Adam West's Batman-Inspired Art Exhibit Is as Zany as It Is Beautiful
"I decided to kind of do an homage to the show and all the wonderful stars and characters we had." Adam West is not only TV's iconic Caped Crusader from the 1960s, but also an abstract painter, who took inspiration from his classic kids show for his latest works.
