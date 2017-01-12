Adam West's Batman-Inspired Art Exhib...

Adam West's Batman-Inspired Art Exhibit Is as Zany as It Is Beautiful

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Hollywood Reporter

"I decided to kind of do an homage to the show and all the wonderful stars and characters we had." Adam West is not only TV's iconic Caped Crusader from the 1960s, but also an abstract painter, who took inspiration from his classic kids show for his latest works.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sun Valley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
National Grants Conference SCAM (Mar '08) Dec 27 Thomas 245
big fat rat (May '11) Nov '16 Gpaw13 3
News Schwarzenegger seeks $95M for green research (Dec '06) Jun '16 Follow The Money 5
News Amazon is not the king of cheap online prices (Oct '14) Oct '14 Docsenko 1
News Taliban video shows captured US soldier denounc... (Dec '09) Sep '14 frilled2b 5
News Soldier With Ties to Idaho Charged in Connectio... (Jul '06) Sep '14 frilled2b 2
News Bergdahl's hometown blindsided by hatred in wak... (Jun '14) Jul '14 Kanye 4
See all Sun Valley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sun Valley Forum Now

Sun Valley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sun Valley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sun Valley, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,389 • Total comments across all topics: 277,938,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC