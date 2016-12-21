What it takes to be a dark-sky reserve
Matt Benjamin was growing up in Los Angeles when early one morning a "strange, silvery cloud" appeared in the darkened sky. Or so it was described by callers to local astronomical observatories.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pique News Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sun Valley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|big fat rat (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Gpaw13
|3
|Schwarzenegger seeks $95M for green research (Dec '06)
|Jun '16
|Follow The Money
|5
|Amazon is not the king of cheap online prices (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Docsenko
|1
|Taliban video shows captured US soldier denounc... (Dec '09)
|Sep '14
|frilled2b
|5
|Soldier With Ties to Idaho Charged in Connectio... (Jul '06)
|Sep '14
|frilled2b
|2
|Bergdahl's hometown blindsided by hatred in wak... (Jun '14)
|Jul '14
|Kanye
|4
|Soldier held in Afghanistan is 23-year-old Idahoan (Jul '09)
|Jun '14
|I Speak For All
|9
Find what you want!
Search Sun Valley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC