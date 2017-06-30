Patricia Ann Buggs, Janesville, WI

Patricia Ann Buggs, Janesville, WI

Patricia Ann Buggs, age 80, of Janesville, died Friday, June 30, 2017 at the Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg, WI, following a short battle with cancer of the esophagus. She was born on July 22, 1936 in Janesville, the daughter of Jacob and Evelyn Helmers.

