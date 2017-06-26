Well water contamination discussion featured on Capital City Sunday
The growing problem of well water contamination in Wisconsin was the featured topic on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday. Kevin Masarik, groundwater education specialist at the UW-Stevens Point Center for Watershed Science, and Rep. Gary Hebl discussed the causes and possible solutions to the problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Sun Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old School D&D
|May '17
|THEVS
|1
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Rough looking
|7
|Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt...
|Apr '17
|Angela M Heimann
|1
|Sun Prairie man behind bars after 4th OWI arres...
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Residents welcome city's first mosque (Aug '15)
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|7
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sun Prairie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC