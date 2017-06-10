Sun Prairie home total loss in Saturday morning fire
Firefighters responded to 435 Roberts Drive about 10:00 a.m. to find the rear of the home engulfed in flames. They contained the fire to the structure itself and extinguished it soon after that.
