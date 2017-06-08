QBE, Arrowhead Partner on Small Commercial Insurance Program
Arrowhead General Insurance Agency has been selected as the program administrator for QBE North America's small commercial insurance portfolio, consisting of property and casualty business accounts under $100,000 in premium. Effective July 1, agents will have access to a broader array of products and services through an operating platform for the small commercial market.
