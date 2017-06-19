Marquette Basketball Extends A Scholarship Offer To 2020 Small Forward Jalen Johnson
Class of 2020 players going on unofficial visits to Marquette doesn't really qualify as news, at least not worthy of an article on this website, and that goes double for guys who play for Sun Prairie, just a short car trip from Milwaukee. It's so simple for guys like that to stop on by the Al McGuire Center, almost on a moment's notice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anonymous Eagle.
Add your comments below
Sun Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old School D&D
|May '17
|THEVS
|1
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Rough looking
|7
|Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt...
|Apr '17
|Angela M Heimann
|1
|Sun Prairie man behind bars after 4th OWI arres...
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Residents welcome city's first mosque (Aug '15)
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|7
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sun Prairie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC