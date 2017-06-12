Eda Virginia Bade
MONONA/MADISON-Eda Virginia Bade, age 92, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2017, at her home at Prairie Gardens in Sun Prairie. She was born on Nov. 14, 1924 in Muscoda, the daughter of Malinda and Ervin Genske.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sun Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old School D&D
|May 21
|THEVS
|1
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Rough looking
|7
|Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt...
|Apr '17
|Angela M Heimann
|1
|Sun Prairie man behind bars after 4th OWI arres...
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Residents welcome city's first mosque (Aug '15)
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|7
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sun Prairie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC