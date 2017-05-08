Wil-Kil Pest Control announces K9 personnel changes
Wil-Kil Pest Control has announced the retirement of Max, the Sun Prairie, Wis.-based company's first bed bug canine - and the first bed bug canine for hire in the state of Wisconsin. The company also announced the addition of Jack to its bed bug canine team, joining Daisy and Bull.
