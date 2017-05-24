Vivint Smart Home Provides Control of...

Vivint Smart Home Provides Control of Your Home for a Worry-Free Vacation

Wednesday May 24 Read more: Information Technology

A record 40 million people plan to travel this Memorial Day weekend to kick off the summer travel season. With more homes left unoccupied, there is a greater need for homeowners to be able to secure and control their homes remotely.

