TDS officially acquires Sun Prairie Utilities' assets, furthers 1 Gbps fiber reach
TDS Telecom is purchasing telecom assets of Sun Prairie Utilities after signing a nonbinding letter of intent earlier this year. telecommunications assets of Sun Prairie Utilities in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, enabling it to deepen the reach of its FTTH network to deliver 1 Gbps speeds and IPTV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at America's Network.
Add your comments below
Sun Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Rough looking
|7
|Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt...
|Apr '17
|Angela M Heimann
|1
|Sun Prairie man behind bars after 4th OWI arres...
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Residents welcome city's first mosque (Aug '15)
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|7
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sun Prairie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC