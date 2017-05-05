Stricker Joins Volunteers Building Habitat for Humanity Homes
More than 150 employees and volunteers of American Family Insurance and The Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation rolled up their sleeves to frame two Habitat Homes Friday. Volunteers built walls for the two homes in the parking lot of American Family Insurance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sun Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Rough looking
|7
|Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt...
|Apr '17
|Angela M Heimann
|1
|Sun Prairie man behind bars after 4th OWI arres...
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Residents welcome city's first mosque (Aug '15)
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|7
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sun Prairie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC