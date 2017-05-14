Police: One shot, one assaulted in Sun Prairie home invasion
The home is on Andrews Dr., near U.S. 151 and N Bird St. According to a news release, the suspects ordered the people who lived at the home to the ground at gunpoint. One of the victims was shot, and another was assaulted.
