Madison's Craft Beer Week offers beer...

Madison's Craft Beer Week offers beers, deals galore

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: The Badger Herald Online

Madison Craft Beer Week is an all-encompassing week of deals, events and craft beer unveilings at Madison bars and restaurants. Events include craft beers being featured in "tap takeovers" at Madison watering holes, raffles, craft beer happy hours, kill the keg events and beer tastings for new craft debuts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sun Prairie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11) Apr 5 Rough looking 7
News Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt... Apr '17 Angela M Heimann 1
News Sun Prairie man behind bars after 4th OWI arres... Mar '17 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
News Residents welcome city's first mosque (Aug '15) Mar '17 Angela Heimann 5x... 7
News Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI Mar '17 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Sun Prairie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sun Prairie Forum Now

Sun Prairie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sun Prairie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Sun Prairie, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,306 • Total comments across all topics: 280,799,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC