Madison's Craft Beer Week offers beers, deals galore
Madison Craft Beer Week is an all-encompassing week of deals, events and craft beer unveilings at Madison bars and restaurants. Events include craft beers being featured in "tap takeovers" at Madison watering holes, raffles, craft beer happy hours, kill the keg events and beer tastings for new craft debuts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.
Add your comments below
Sun Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Apr 5
|Rough looking
|7
|Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt...
|Apr '17
|Angela M Heimann
|1
|Sun Prairie man behind bars after 4th OWI arres...
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Residents welcome city's first mosque (Aug '15)
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|7
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sun Prairie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC