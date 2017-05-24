Armed home invasion being investigated in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie Police Department responded to a reported home invasion on Tuesday night. Police say three males with guns entered a home at 1125 Chicory Way and confronted the residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sun Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old School D&D
|May 21
|THEVS
|1
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Rough looking
|7
|Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt...
|Apr '17
|Angela M Heimann
|1
|Sun Prairie man behind bars after 4th OWI arres...
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Residents welcome city's first mosque (Aug '15)
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|7
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sun Prairie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC