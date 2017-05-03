A Double Tragedy: Murder victim's fat...

A Double Tragedy: Murder victim's father reacts to O'Kroley's death behind bars

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: WKOW-TV

Emotions are raw as a Sun Prairie family trying to make sense of the death of the man who shot and killed their daughter. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says it continues investigating the death of Christopher O'Kroley, but don't suspect anything suspicious.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sun Prairie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11) Apr '17 Rough looking 7
News Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt... Apr '17 Angela M Heimann 1
News Sun Prairie man behind bars after 4th OWI arres... Mar '17 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
News Residents welcome city's first mosque (Aug '15) Mar '17 Angela Heimann 5x... 7
News Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI Mar '17 Angela Heimann 5x... 1
Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Sun Prairie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sun Prairie Forum Now

Sun Prairie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sun Prairie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Sun Prairie, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,678 • Total comments across all topics: 280,888,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC