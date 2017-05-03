A Double Tragedy: Murder victim's father reacts to O'Kroley's death behind bars
Emotions are raw as a Sun Prairie family trying to make sense of the death of the man who shot and killed their daughter. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says it continues investigating the death of Christopher O'Kroley, but don't suspect anything suspicious.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sun Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Rough looking
|7
|Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt...
|Apr '17
|Angela M Heimann
|1
|Sun Prairie man behind bars after 4th OWI arres...
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Residents welcome city's first mosque (Aug '15)
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|7
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sun Prairie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC